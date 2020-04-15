Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target at $84.00

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $73.08. 275,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,987,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.