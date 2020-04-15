Brokerages Set ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Target Price at $214.33

Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp raised ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,255 shares of company stock valued at $813,013 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI traded up $7.28 on Friday, reaching $213.77. 62,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,906. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

