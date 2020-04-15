Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Price Target at $39.14

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPP. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Harris II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $644,031.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 12,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 113,125 shares of company stock worth $2,654,710 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

