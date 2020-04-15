Brokerages Set HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Price Target at $22.00

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,167 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 11,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,551. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

