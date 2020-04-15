Brokerages Set Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Target Price at GBX 115

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 115 ($1.51).

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOCO. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target (down from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Gocompare.Com Group stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 72.10 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.31. Gocompare.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of $300.71 million and a PE ratio of 24.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

