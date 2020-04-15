Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target at $78.67

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.67.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $41,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 592,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

