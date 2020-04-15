Brokerages Set Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Target Price at $70.83

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.83.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,283,939.06. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,413,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,806 shares of company stock worth $11,315,420. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,347,000 after buying an additional 215,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 16,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,522. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

