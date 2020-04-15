Brokerages Set Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $171.25

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.80.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of DG traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.11. 2,807,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

