Brokerages Set Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) PT at €58.33

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.33 ($67.83).

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

ETR:CCAP traded down €0.96 ($1.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €26.68 ($31.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,152 shares. Corestate Capital has a fifty-two week low of €21.20 ($24.65) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €31.53 and its 200-day moving average is €34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $561.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.22.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.