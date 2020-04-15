Brokerages Set Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Target Price at $4.96

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBCP. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,720. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

