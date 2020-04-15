Brokerages Set Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,343.75

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,343.75 ($30.83).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (down previously from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,930 ($25.39) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,008.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,442.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70).

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96). Also, insider Reto Francioni purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,564 shares of company stock worth $11,637,820.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.