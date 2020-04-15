Brokerages Set Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Target Price at $80.50

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. 9,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,053.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $751,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

