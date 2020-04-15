Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT at $60.75

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of CCXI stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,721. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,298,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,276,822.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,125. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.