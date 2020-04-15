Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT at $6.81

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

