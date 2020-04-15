Brokerages Set Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) PT at $60.60

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Bunge stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 47,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. Bunge has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 27.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 27.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

