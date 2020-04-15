Brokerages Set Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Target Price at $47.20

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in Athene by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 502,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 84,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

