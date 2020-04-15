Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price at $12.00

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.01. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

