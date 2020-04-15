Brokerages Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target at $66.17

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARNA. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. 292,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.34. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 over the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,100,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 764,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

