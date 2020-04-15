Brokerages Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myers Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 11,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $11,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 278,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 173,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 153,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 142,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

