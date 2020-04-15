Brokerages Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. ASGN reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ASGN from $84.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of ASGN traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,439. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 72.8% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 144,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ASGN by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,210,000 after buying an additional 133,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,242,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

