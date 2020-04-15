Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,568.21% and a negative return on equity of 209.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XERS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $918,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XERS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.15. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

