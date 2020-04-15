Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 187,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

