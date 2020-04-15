Brokerages Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.07. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $7,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 5,550.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.20.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

