Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Lannett posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE LCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 295,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Lannett has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.