Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.21. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.54 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,759. The stock has a market cap of $442.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

