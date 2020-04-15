Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGLE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,111,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

