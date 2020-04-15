Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 252,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $227.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

