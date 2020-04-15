Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,646,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock valued at $77,430,824 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.51 on Wednesday, hitting $257.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.02 and its 200 day moving average is $290.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.