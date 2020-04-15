British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £15,118.68 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Chris Grigg purchased 38 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £397.86 ($523.36) per share, with a total value of £15,118.68 ($19,887.77).

LON:BLND traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 379.10 ($4.99). The stock had a trading volume of 5,523,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 408.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 544.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -0.47%.

BLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 553.92 ($7.29).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

