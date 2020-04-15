British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £15,118.68 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Chris Grigg purchased 38 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £397.86 ($523.36) per share, with a total value of £15,118.68 ($19,887.77).
LON:BLND traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 379.10 ($4.99). The stock had a trading volume of 5,523,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 408.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 544.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.58.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -0.47%.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
