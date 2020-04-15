Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

BSIG stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $530.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1,709.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,259,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 2,134,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

