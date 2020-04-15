Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.36, approximately 22,365 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 734,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Brightsphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. Analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1,709.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,259,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,255,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,640,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

