Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s previous close.

BWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $9.46 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 5,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

