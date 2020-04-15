Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 374,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 208,161 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $8.89. 7,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.14. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

