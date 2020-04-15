BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.18% from the company’s previous close.

BBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,077,238.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,378,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,761.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,470 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.