Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $51.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,269.23. 2,468,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,049. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,217.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,314.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $832.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

