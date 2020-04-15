Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $54.82 on Tuesday, hitting $1,265.23. 3,148,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,214.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,313.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

