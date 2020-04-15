Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $140.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,906. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

