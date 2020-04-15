Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $14.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.14. 4,258,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

