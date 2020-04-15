Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 179.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 76,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,895,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,720,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

