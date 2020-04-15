Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of BP by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of BP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of BP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. 12,312,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,898,447. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

