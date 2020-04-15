BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.78 ($6.48).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 321.10 ($4.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 338.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.