BP Capital Ltd. Sells 7,600 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 7,600 shares of Riwi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $17,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,622,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,405.

BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $5,750.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69.

RIWI Corp. operates as a trend-tracking and prediction technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Private Enterprise, Global Security, and Global Citizen Engagement business lines. Its patented cloud-based software solution provides global digital intelligence platform to clients seeking real-time citizen sentiment data.

