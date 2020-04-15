Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

BOUYF stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.46. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

