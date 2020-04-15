Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BOUYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
BOUYF stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.46. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46.
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
