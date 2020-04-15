Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.23.

SAM stock opened at $414.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.53. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $258.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,528 shares of company stock worth $28,217,046 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,250,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

