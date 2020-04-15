BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 36,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.