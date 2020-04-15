Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE BAH traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

