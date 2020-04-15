Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 898,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 443,291 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

BOOT stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 59,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,340. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.