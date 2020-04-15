Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.37.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.