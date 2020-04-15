Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $1.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC downgraded Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bombardier to a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.