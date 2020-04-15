Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Rating Lowered to Negative at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Citigroup cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B stock opened at C$0.47 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $992.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.